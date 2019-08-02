WWE issued a storyline update on the Roman Reigns mystery attack today, noting that a preliminary investigation shows that the backstage incident was caused by a forklift carrying lighting grids that were not properly secured.
As noted, the attack at the end of Tuesday's SmackDown will reportedly lead to Reigns facing Daniel Bryan at WWE SummerSlam on August 11. The match should be made official on Tuesday's go-home edition of SmackDown.
Below is WWE's full storyline update:
Investigation details on Roman Reigns' backstage incident on SmackDown LIVE
In the final moments of this week's SmackDown LIVE, Roman Reigns was intending to make a SummerSlam challenge from the backstage area, but The Big Dog just barely evaded sheer catastrophe when tons of steel beams came plummeting toward him.
A preliminary investigation has found the incident Tuesday night involving Roman Reigns was caused by a forklift backstage carrying lighting grids that were not properly secured.
Check back with WWE.com for more details as they become available.