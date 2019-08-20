WWE NXT will be moving to the USA Network beginning Wednesday, September 18, airing live each week from 8-10pm ET at Full Sail Live.

It was noted on Twitter by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer that NXT will not air live for West Coast viewers, but AEW's weekly TNT series likely will.

"NXT is a no. AEW is a probably yes but not confirmed as such," Meltzer wrote in response to a fan.

The Wednesday Night Wars will officially kick off on October 2 as AEW's weekly TNT series premieres, live from Washington, DC at 8pm ET.

The War could be coming to Canada soon. Meltzer noted that AEW is in talks to bring their weekly series to a Canadian channel, but nothing is finalized. On a related note, John Pollock of POST Wrestling reached out to Sportsnet 360 to inquire about the weekly NXT show possibly airing in Canada, and received the following statement in response:

"Thanks for reaching out, but we have nothing to share at this time."

As noted, international viewers will still be able to view the weekly NXT show on the WWE Network, but on a 24-hour delay. The NXT show will begin airing on Thursdays at 8pm ET on the WWE Network, beginning Thursday, September 19.

It was reported earlier today, via Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, that WWE is set to make a minimum of $50 million per year for NXT airing on the USA Network. Takeover specials will remain exclusive to the WWE Network. The weekly start time for the NXT USA events at Full Sail is now 7:30pm ET, indicating that there will be the weekly pre-show dark match. You can read the full NXT USA announcement with comments from Vince McMahon by clicking here.

