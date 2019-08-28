- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Baton Rouge, LA.
- Today's WWE NXT UK episode at 3pm ET on the WWE Network will be the "Takeover: Cardiff" go-home episode. The show will feature the debut of Oliver Carter plus Kenny Williams vs. Jordan Devlin and the final hype for Takeover.
- The following matches were taped for tonight's regular NXT episode on the WWE Network:
* Io Shirai vs. Cami Fields
* Dominik Dijakovic vs. Keith Lee
* The Street Profits defend the NXT Tag Team Titles against The Undisputed Era's Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish
NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.
- As noted, last night's SmackDown saw Ali defeat Buddy Murphy to advance to the next round in the 2019 WWE King of the Ring tournament. They had a show of respect handshake before and after the match. As seen below, that respect continued on social media and backstage after the match.
Respect. @WWE205Live #SDLIVE— ALI / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) August 28, 2019
?? @ViewsFromSant pic.twitter.com/wyyZuiqTNU
THAT'S how it's done. ?????#205Live #SDLive #KingOfTheRing @WWE_Murphy @AliWWE https://t.co/K7vtrS5CsW— 205 Live (@WWE205Live) August 28, 2019