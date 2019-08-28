- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Baton Rouge, LA.

- Today's WWE NXT UK episode at 3pm ET on the WWE Network will be the "Takeover: Cardiff" go-home episode. The show will feature the debut of Oliver Carter plus Kenny Williams vs. Jordan Devlin and the final hype for Takeover.

- The following matches were taped for tonight's regular NXT episode on the WWE Network:

* Io Shirai vs. Cami Fields

* Dominik Dijakovic vs. Keith Lee

* The Street Profits defend the NXT Tag Team Titles against The Undisputed Era's Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish

NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.

- As noted, last night's SmackDown saw Ali defeat Buddy Murphy to advance to the next round in the 2019 WWE King of the Ring tournament. They had a show of respect handshake before and after the match. As seen below, that respect continued on social media and backstage after the match.