As seen above, WWE has released the TitanTron entrance video for "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.

The video currently has 160,065 views in just under 3 hours.

On a related note, Wyatt took to Twitter today and apologized to WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler for last night's attack on RAW. Wyatt has issued Twitter apologies to most of his recent victims. As noted, The Fiend interrupted King's Court before Lawler could bring out his guest, Sasha Banks, and left him laying after applying the Mandible Claw.

Wyatt wrote, "Dear @JerryLawler, Can you forgive? It was fun. It was .......perfect #Xibalba"

"Xibalba" roughly translates to "place of fear."

