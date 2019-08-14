- We've noted how WWE Champion Kofi Kingston is celebrating his 38th birthday today. To celebrate, WWE posted two new videos. The video above shows how WWE collaborated with Dancakes to create custom pancake art for Kofi. Below is the latest WWE Milestones episode, featuring all of Kofi's title wins.

- Next Wednesday's WWE NXT UK episode will feature Tyler Bate and WWE UK Champion WALTER meeting face-to-face in the ring to promote their "Takeover: Cardiff" main event match on August 31. Also announced for next week's NXT UK episode is The Hunt (Wild Boar and Primate) vs. Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner of WALTER's Imperium stable.

- As noted, WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick has announced that next Tuesday's show will feature a ten-man Captain's Challenge Match. Oney Lorcan will choose 4 partners over the next week while WWE Crusierweight Champion Drew Gulak will do the same. Gulak and Lorcan took to Twitter this evening and reacted to the announcement.

Gulak wrote, "this coming from the man who used to mock me, call me a joke, and with where he stands today! laughable. i'll humor you, drake. who to choose? i'll take the day before I start to decide"

"I KNOW A FEW GUYS," Lorcan added, indicating that he may call on help from the WWE NXT brand.

this coming from the man who used to mock me, call me a joke, and with where he stands today! laughable. i'll humor you, drake. who to choose? i'll take the day before I start to decide https://t.co/ipuh45qr3H — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) August 14, 2019