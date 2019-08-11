Buddy Murphy vs. Apollo Crews

We go ringside to Tom Phillips, Corey Graves and Becky Lynch. Apollo Crews makes his way out first. Buddy Murphy is out next for his first match as a member of the SmackDown roster.

The bell rings and Murphy immediately delivers a big flying knee to the face for a close 2 count. Murphy stomps away in the corner now. The referee backs him off. Murphy keeps control and kicks Crews in the back for another 2 count. Murphy keeps working on Crews while he's down but he can't get the 3 count.

Murphy keeps Crews grounded now. Crews fights up and out. They run the ropes and collide in the middle with crossbody attempts. Both go down. They get up and Crews hits an enziguri. Crews gets the upperhand in an exchange and drops Murphy again. Crews kips up and delivers more offense. Murphy blocks an Olympic Slam and comes out of the corner but Crews catches him in a Samoan Drop. Crews follows up with a standing moonsault for a 2 count.

Crews plays to the crowd and looks to put Murphy away but Murphy slides out of a move. Murphy with big shots in the corner now. Murphy with a running powerbomb from the corner but Crews kicks out at 2. They trade strikes in the middle of the ring now. Murphy unloads but gets caught with a knee. Murphy comes back with a bigger knee. Crews counters and rolls Murphy up for a 2 count. Crews sends Murphy to the floor and kicks him from the apron. Murphy dodges a moonsault from the apron and sends Crews into the steel ring steps. Murphy runs the ropes now and leaps out, taking Crews down on the floor for another pop.

Rowan suddenly runs down and drops Murphy at ringside for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Buddy Murphy

