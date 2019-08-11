Dolph Ziggler vs. Bill Goldberg

We go to the ring and out first comes Dolph Ziggler. He takes the mic and says he's the best thing to happen to this show, to happen to WWE, and to happen to pro wrestling. Ziggler says Legends come and they go, but he's always here stealing the show. Ziggler says he would be surprised if Goldberg even shows up tonight. Ziggler goes on ranting about Goldberg and dares anyone who has the guts... the music interrupts and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg as fans chant his name.

The camera cuts backstage to security knocking on Goldberg's locker room door. He appears and marches through the backstage area as Ziggler walks around at ringside. Goldberg appears on the stage as the trademark pyro goes off. Goldberg hits the ring and faces off with Ziggler. The bell rings and fans continue to chant his name.

Goldberg looks around and takes in the chants. They meet in the middle of the ring and stare each other down. Ziggler superkicks Goldberg out of nowhere and drops him but Goldberg kicks out at 1. Goldberg gets up and eats another superkick but immediately kicks out.

Ziggler screams at Goldberg to get up again. Goldberg gets up and hits a huge Spear on Ziggler. Goldberg stands tall over Ziggler in the middle of the ring and calls for the finish. Fans start chanting his name again. Goldberg delivers a Jackhammer in the middle of the ring and covers for the easy win.

Winner: Goldberg

