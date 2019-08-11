SmackDown Women's Title Match: Ember Moon vs. Bayley

Back from a break and out comes Ember Moon for the next match. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley is out next for another pop from the crowd. We get formal ring introductions from Greg Hamilton before the bell.

They lock up and go at it with Bayley taking Moon down first. They tangle and trade holds. Bayley gets the upperhand again. Moon takes Bayley right back down. Moon with big kicks now. Bayley keeps control and takes Moon back to the mat. Moon turns it around and hits a crossbody for a 2 count. Moon with knees to the gut now. Moon dropkicks Bayley under the bottom rope. Moon drops down onto Bayley for another 2 count.

Moon with a knee to the back. Moon bends Bayley with a bow & arrow submission as the referee checks on the champ. Bayley fights up but Moon knees her again. Bayley goes to drop Moon over the middle rope but it's blocked. Bayley ends up avoiding a crossbody. Bayley with a big knee and a clothesline for a close 2 count. Bayley goes on and hits a superplex for a 2 count. Bayley drops Moon in the corner and unloads with stomps as the referee warns her. Bayley ends up on the apron but Moon rocks her with a kick and a right hand. Bayley catches Moon with a headlock over the middle rope. Bayley keeps fighting and drops Moon over the middle turnbuckle in the corner. Bayley takes Moon to the top and turns her upside down in the Tree of Woe. Bayley charges and springboards with an elbow drop for a 2 count in the corner.

Bayley keeps control and applies an inverted modified Boston Crab now. Moon breaks it with a shot to Bayley's leg. Moon launches Bayley into the ropes. Bayley comes right back with an elbow to the back of the head. Moon blocks a clothesline and delivers a superkick to drop Bayley. Bayley goes to the floor for a breather as the referee counts. Moon runs the ropes for a suicide dive but Bayley meets her at the ropes with a big forearm. Bayley brings it back in and goes to the top. Moon gets up and cuts her off. Moon climbs up and hits a big hurricanrana. Moon immediately follows up with knees to the face for another close 2 count. Moon shows some frustration now.

Moon blocks the Bayley-to-Belly suplex and fights the champion off. Bayley gets pulled into a powerbomb from the top but Moon can only get the 2 count. Moon kicks Bayley back. Moon goes to the top but Bayley climbs up to cut her off. Bayley hits a big Bayley-to-Belly suplex from the top and covers for the pin to retain.

Winner: Bayley

