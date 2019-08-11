WWE Cruiserweight Title Match: Oney Lorcan vs. Drew Gulak

We go ringside to Vic Joseph, Aiden English and Nigel McGuinness. Out first comes Oney Lorcan. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak is out next.

The bell rings and Gulak immediately dropkicks Lorcan into the corner. They tangle and Lorcan goes for the first pin attempt. They break and face off as the crowd pops. They tangle some more and trade holds. Lorcan goes to the corner and unloads with chops, stunning Gulak. Lorcan with a clothesline into the corner. Gulak comes back with a corner clothesline of his own. Gulak scoops Lorcan and slams him into the ropes for a 2 count. We go to a break.

Back from the break and Gulak keeps Lorcan grounded for another pin attempt. Lorcan fights up and out. They end up on the floor with Lorcan beating Gulak around. Lorcan brings it back into the ring but Gulak catches him in the Gu-Lock. Lorcan struggles but Gulak tightens it. Lorcan finally fights out and gets the bottom rope.

Gulak avoids the half & half from Lorcan. They tangle some more and Gulak fights Lorcan off with back elbows. They collide with double clotheslines and both go down in the middle of the ring. More back and forth on the mat as they trade holds and strikes. Lorcan with a close 2 count as the crowd pops. Lorcan smacks Gulak a few times while holding him by the face. Lorcan charges a few times but can't get the submission locked. Lorcan rocks Gulak and drops him with a big uppercut. Lorcan gets fired up for a pop from the crowd.

Gulak hangs on to the apron cover and brings it up as Lorcan tries to control him. Lorcan stomps. Gulak reaches up from the mat with a big right hand to the throat while the referee has his back turned. Gulak follows up with the Cyclone Crash for the pin to retain.

Winner: Drew Gulak

