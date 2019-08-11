WWE Title Match: Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston

We go to the ring and out first comes Randy Orton. Out next is The New Day - WWE Champion Kofi Kingston with SmackDown Tag Team Champions Big E and Xavier Woods. They're all tossing pancakes out. Big E and Woods walk down the ramp with Kofi but head to the back. We get formal ring introductions before the match.

Orton and Kofi meet in the middle of the ring. Orton offers a pancake but Kofi slaps it away and talks more trash. They shove each other and go at it. Orton takes it to the corner but the referee gets in between them. Orton tosses the pancake at Kofi as fans do dueling chants now. They lock back up and go to the corner. Orton with a headbutt and an uppercut, and another. Another headbutt. Kofi ends up dropping Orton out of the corner. Kofi keeps control and fans clap for him. Kofi comes off the top with a big right hand. Kofi yells at Orton to get his ass up. Kofi with more strikes into the corner. Kofi unloads in the corner as the referee warns him. Orton with a thumb to the eye to stop it.

Kofi goes to the top but Orton knocks him out of the air, to the floor. Orton keeps control and slams Kofi on top of the announce table. The referee counts as Orton stands over Kofi. Orton brings it back into the ring for a 2 count. Orton brings it back into the ring as Kofi's family looks on from ringside. Orton sends Kofi back to the floor. Kofi dodges a shot into the steel steps and comes right back to drop Orton in front of the announce tables. Orton ends up turning it back around on the outside and slamming Kofi on top of the announce table.

Orton with an uppercut against the announce table, and another. Orton brings it back into the ring for a close 2 count. Orton takes Kofi into the corner and takes him to the top. Orton with right hands in the corner. Orton climbs up for a superplex but Kofi resists. Orton with another headbutt. Orton tries for the superplex again but Kofi holds on. Kofi pounds on Orton and knocks him to the mat. Kofi jumps and hits a big tornado DDT. Kofi is slow to make the cover and Orton kicks out at 2.

Orton gets up but Kofi chops him back down. Kofi waits and drops Orton with another big chop as he gets up. Kofi dropkicks Orton. Kofi hits the ropes and drops Orton with a big clothesline. Kofi gets hyped up and nails the Boom Drop in the middle of the ring. Kofi plays to the crowd and waits for Orton to get back up. Kofi goes for Trouble In Paradise but Orton counters with a backbreaker. Orton covers for a 2 count. Orton mocks Kofi to the crowd. Orton goes for the draping DDT from the second rope but Kofi sends Orton out of the ring to the floor. Kofi climbs to the top and leaps out to the floor, taking Orton out with a big back splash. Kofi brings Orton back into the ring. Kofi goes to the top and hits a huge Frogsplash for a close 2 count.

Orton pushes Kofi into the corner but runs into a boot to the face. Orton comes right back and hits the draping DDT. Orton stands tall and looks out at the crowd before dropping to the mat to stalk Kofi. Orton waits for Kofi to get up.

Kofi blocks the RKO and backslides Orton for 2. Kofi goes for Trouble In Paradise. More back and forth now. Kofi goes to the top and flies at Orton but Orton catches him in mid-air with a massive RKO. Orton smiles but waits too long to go for the pin as Kofi rolls out to the floor. Orton grabs Kofi right in front of his family as his kids look on. Orton stares at the kids. Kofi sees this and snaps and unloads on Orton as the referee calls for the bell.

Double Count Out

