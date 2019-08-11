WWE United States Title Match: Ricochet vs. AJ Styles

We go to the ring and out first comes Ricochet. Cole introduces the international announce teams next. We see Carmella and WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth in disguise as one of the teams. The rest of the international announce teams are introduced before we see Drake Maverick and a referee looking for Truth and Carmella. We go back to the ring as Ricochet waits. Out next comes The OC - WWE United States Champion AJ Styles with RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

The bell rings and hey go at it in the middle of the ring. Ricochet ends up sending AJ out. Ricochet goes to leap but puts on the brakes because of Gallows and Anderson. Ricochet leaps off the apron, off the shoulders of Gallows and Anderson, then takes AJ down on the floor for a pop. Ricochet brings it back into the ring and misses in the corner as AJ takes his leg out.

AJ goes to work on Ricochet in the corner now, focusing on the leg. Fans do dueling chants. Ricochet fights back with forearms but AJ kicks the hurt leg out. AJ takes his time and works on the leg and the knee while Gallows and Anderson look on from ringside. Ricochet finally gets an opening with a big shot to the mouth. They go at it and Ricochet takes AJ down. AJ sends Ricochet to the apron but Ricochet delivers a big kick to the face. Ricochet springboards in with one leg and nails a clothesline for a 2 count. Ricochet with more offense and a running Shooting Star Press but he can't get the 3 count. Ricochet drops AJ with a knee. Ricochet counters AJ in the corner and rolls him up for a 2 count. AJ goes right back to the bad leg and Ricochet clutches it in pain.

More back and forth between the two. AJ drops Ricochet's neck over his knee but Ricochet still kicks out. AJ shows some frustration now. Ricochet comes back with a big thrust in the corner. AJ charges but Ricochet sends him to the apron. Ricochet unloads in the corner now. Ricochet runs into a boot to the chest in the corner now. Ricochet kicks AJ back and his knee goes out. Ricochet manages to drop AJ with an enziguri for a 2 count.

Fans try to Rally for Ricochet. Ricochet's knee goes out again and AJ catches him in the Calf Crusher. Ricochet gets out and breaks free. Ricochet with an Anaconda Vice on AJ. AJ breaks the hold. More back and forth now. Ricochet drives AJ into the mat with a twisting suplex but AJ kicks out at 2. Ricochet goes to the apron and kicks away Anderson. Ricochet flies out and takes Gallows down on the floor.

Ricochet goes back to the top but AJ cuts him off. AJ climbs up but Ricochet fights him off, sending him to the mat. Ricochet kicks Anderson off the apron as he charges again. Ricochet goes for the corkscrew from the top but AJ immediately catches him in a Styles Clash and hits it for the pin to retain.

Winner: AJ Styles

This is from our live coverage of the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view. You can access our live play-by-play by clicking here.