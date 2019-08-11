WWE Universal Title Match: Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar

We go to the ring and out first comes Seth Rollins for tonight's main event. His ribs are still taped up. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is out next with Paul Heyman. Rome does formal ring introductions before the match. Heyman interrupts Rome and does his own introduction for his client.

Fans chant for Suplex City as the bell rings. They go right at it and Lesnar drops Rollins, going for the ribs. Lesnar carries Rollins across the ring and rams him back into the corner. Lesnar with big shoulder thrusts in the corner as the referee warns him. Rollins fires back with a kick to the jaw. Lesnar grabs Rollins for a German but Rollins lands on his feet. Rollins comes right back with a Stomp for a close 2 count as the crowd goes wild.

Lesnar rolls to the floor for a breather. Rollins leaps off the apron with a knee to the face, dropping Lesnar on the floor. Rollins brings it back in and lands on his feet after Lesnar goes for another German after blocking a kick from Rollins. Rollins brings Lesnar down with more kicks. Rollins charges but Lesnar catches him and hits a big F5. Heyman screams at Lesnar, who is also stunned. Fans chant "this is awesome!" already.

Lesnar picks Rollins up by the tape around his ribs and swings him around the ring with ease. Lesnar dumps Rollins and decks him. Lesnar calls Rollins a b---h and delivers the first German. Lesnar holds it and hits another. Lesnar picks Rollins up for a third straight German suplex, dumping Rollins on his head.

Lesnar stalks Rollins to the floor and hits a German on the outside. Lesnar screams out for a pop from the crowd. Lesnar brings it back in and nails another German as Heyman smirks at ringside. Lesnar bounces around and looks down at Rollins, who goes to the floor for a breather. Lesnar follows and goes for a F5 into the ring post but Rollins slides out. Rollins sends Lesnar into the ring post twice. Rollins brings Lesnar back into the ring. Rollins springboards from the apron and drops Lesnar with a knee to the face. Rollins goes to the top for another knee but he misses as Lesnar side-steps. Lesnar launches Rollins with another big German.

Fans do dueling chants now. Lesnar removes his gloves and works Rollins over in the corner. Lesnar tosses Rollins with a suplex out of the corner. Lesnar laughs before ramming Rollins back into the corner. Lesnar grabs Rollins but Rollins resists and tries to fight off a bear hug. Lesnar squeezes away on the injured ribs. Rollins reaches the ropes but Lesnar clubs him over the back. Lesnar chokes Rollins with the middle rope now. Heyman taunts Rollins from ringside. Lesnar rams Rollins back into the corner once again. Lesnar charges but Rollins moves and the champ hits the ring post. Rollins kicks Lesnar off the apron and into the German announce table. Rollins runs the ropes and nails a suicide dive in front of the announcers. Rollins returns to the ring for another big dive. Rollins goes for a third dive but Lesnar catches him. Lesnar rams Rollins into the ring post.

Both competitors are down on the floor now. Lesnar gets up first as the referee counts. Heyman orders Lesnar to get rid of Rollins. Rollins takes apart the Spanish announce table but Rollins kicks him onto the table. Rollins returns to the ring and goes to the top. Rollins leaps out and puts Lesnar through the announce table with a huge Frogsplash. Fans chant "holy s--t!" now. Officials check on the carnage as we get a replay.

Lesnar returns to the ring first but Rollins is right behind him. Fan chant "burn it down!" as Rollins goes to the top and hits another Frogsplash. Rollins waits for Lesnar to get up. Rollins delivers the Stomp but Lesnar kicks out at 2. Rollins cranks up for another Stomp as fans chant "burn it down!" now. Lesnar catches Rollins mid-move. Rollins slides out of the F5 and drops Lesnar with a kick to the face. Rollins comes right back with a Stomp for the pin to win the title.

Winner and New WWE Universal Champion: Seth Rollins

This is from our live coverage of the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view.