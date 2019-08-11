"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. Finn Balor

We go to the ring and out comes Finn Balor first. Balor waits until the Firefly Funhouse intro starts up. This quickly goes into a darker entrance. The screen flashes "LET"... "HIM"... "IN" and then Wyatt appears on the stage, as The Fiend. The Fiend marches to the ring with new music. The arena lights up with phones. The Fiend is carrying Wyatt's lantern but it has a mold of Wyatt's head around it, so the lantern is inside Wyatt's head. The Fiend places the head on the apron, facing the ramp. The Fiend enters the ring and yells out. He hits the corner to wait as the lights continue to flash. The lights come on and The Fiend is staring Balor down from the corner. Balor is on the outside. Fans chant "holy s--t!" now.

They lock up and The Fiend slams Balor down by his neck. The Fiend stomps and takes his jacket off. Wyatt stomps again and sends Balor into the ropes, knocking him down with a headbutt. Wyatt takes Balor to the corner and works him off. Fans chant "Yowie! Wowie!" now. Balor fights from the corner but Wyatt whips him across the ring. Wyatt turns upside down and stops Balor in his tracks. Balor charges but The Fiend locks him up and slams him to the mat.

Wyatt grabs Balor in the middle of the ring while Balor is on his knees, and snaps his neck. Balor falls to the mat. Wyatt delivers a big Uranage. Wyatt gets down in Balor's face, crawling over and then back. Wyatt stops and looks down at his own hands. Wyatt backs into the corner and acts like he's hearing voices in his head or something. Wyatt grabs Balor and goes for Sister Abigail but Balor slides out and hits a Slingblade. Balor dropkicks Wyatt and unloads with strikes. Balor tackles Wyatt and stomps.

Balor with more offense as Wyatt goes down. Balor goes to the top for Coup de Grace but Wyatt catches him in the Mandible Claw on the way down. Balor goes out and Wyatt pins him for the three count, still with the Claw applied.

Winner: The Fiend

