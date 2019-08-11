- Back from a break and Elias is in the ring with a guitar. Elias mentions being busy in Toronto all week and seeing the people but he wasn't impressed. Elias begins performing his latest song, which takes more shots at the people of Toronto. The music suddenly hits and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Edge to a huge pop. Edge hits the ring and stares Elias down. Elias charges and Edge lays him out with a big Spear. Edge hits the corner to pose for fans as his music starts back up. Edge makes his exit, greeting fans at ringside, as Elias recovers.

WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Match: The IIconics vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

Back from a break and w go to the ring as Tom Phillips is at ringside with Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. Out first are the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. Bliss is wearing Buzz Lightyear gear tonight. The IIconics are out next. Peyton Royce and Billie Kay cut promos on how they're here to take back what is theirs, and how they are the future and the future is IIconic.

Kay starts off with Bliss and they go at it. Kay drops Bliss but gets tripped. Bliss dropkicks Kay and takes down Royce as she comes in. They go in and in comes Cross off a tag. Cross goes to work on Royce and hits a crossbody from the top. Royce kicks out at 2. The IIconics turn it around and keep Cross grounded now, taking turns on her. Royce drops Cross again and tags in Kay for the double team.

Kay talks trash to Bliss while keeping Cross grounded in a hold. Cross fights up but Kay slams her for another close 2 count. Royce tags back in for another double team. Royce works Cross around the ring now as Bliss looks on, waiting for the tag. Cross with a jawbreaker out of nowhere. Royce stops Cross from reaching Bliss. Cross ducks but then collides with Royce as they both go for the same move. They both go down. Kay and Bliss tag in at the same time.

Bliss unloads on Kay and drops double knees in the center of the ring. Bliss with the back flip and then tosses Royce out of the ring. Bliss turns around to a big boot from Kay. Cross breaks the pin up just in time. Royce tags in and they go to double team Bliss but she blocks it. Cross jumps on Kay's back and they tumble to the floor. Royce misses a kick to Bliss. Royce drops Bliss with a modified Stunner for a close 2 count. Royce throws a fit at the 2 count now.

Bliss rocks Royce in the corner with a big right hand. Bliss goes to the top as fans cheer her on. Kay tries to stop her but Cross pulls Kay to the floor. Bliss nails Twisted Bliss and covers for the pin retain while Cross keeps Kay from running in.

Winners: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

