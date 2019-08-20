- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in St. Paul, Minnesota.

- WWE stock was up 3.59% today coming off the USA Network - WWE NXT announcement, closing at $74.51 per share. Today's high was $75.87 and the low was $72.10.

- As noted, WWE released a video of Sami Zayn going berserk at ringside following his King of the Ring tournament loss to Cedric Alexander on last night's RAW. Sami took to Twitter today to re-post the video, adding that it's time for a change.

"I am one of the best pro wrestlers on earth and I have been reduced to this. This is where I'm at now. Enough is enough, and it's time for a change," Sami wrote, quoting the late Owen Hart.

