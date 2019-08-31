- The above video is from today's NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff. While he didn't beat WWE UK Champion WALTER and win the title, Tyler Bate earned the respect of the WWE Universe after the match.

- As it was noted earlier, The Miz will try to win the Intercontinental title from Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE Clash of Champions. He commented about the upcoming match on Instagram, "Time to get my title back and make it the most prestigious and relevant title in all of @wwe.....AGAIN."

Below is his post:

- Xavier Woods and his friend Mikal Mosley cosplayed as the former WWE Women Champions The IIconcis. Woods posted a video and wrote, "This may be my favorite cosplay ever.... @peytonroycewwe @billiekaywwe #iiconic #Dragoncon Also, dirt sheets, this is not @wwebige - I cosplay with my best friend @therealmikalmosley so please don't say it's big e in your articles anymore please and thank you. Made by @kotulskiringgear."

Below is the video: