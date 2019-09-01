After AEW All Out finished up (full results here), AEW put out a Post-Show video (starts at 14:15 mark) featuring Chris Jericho, Adam Page, and PAC. After Jericho won the AEW World Championship against Adam Page, he celebrated backstage. Jericho noted that nobody is celebrating for him, or thanking him. He ended up jawing with The Young Bucks a bit about becoming the champ and made fun of people as he went to his empty dressing room and celebrated on his own.

Page headed out to talk with the media and gets interrupted by PAC who said a few words to Page and launched a water bottle at him before being asked to leave by Christopher Daniels. PAC and Page were initially scheduled to face each other at AEW Double or Nothing, but creative differences put a halt to that match. It looks like the feud is now back on.

"I'll be honest with you, it broke my little heart to see you lose tonight," PAC laughed at Page. "But unfortunately for yourself, me and you, well, we have some unfinished business. So, let me tell everybody the real reason I returned to AEW. Revenge."

In the video below, PAC also spoke with Jen Decker about defeating Kenny Omega. PAC said since he beat Omega at All Out, he can do whatever he wants in AEW.