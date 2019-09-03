As noted, AEW World Champion Chris Jericho allegedly had the title belt stolen earlier this week while eating dinner at a Longhorn Steakhouse in Tallahassee, Florida. Jericho had just returned home from Chicago, where Saturday's AEW All Out pay-per-view was held. Jericho defeated Adam Page in the main event of All Out to become the inaugural champion. We have full details on the incident, which police are calling a Grand Theft, at this link.

The theft happened on Sunday, according to PWInsider. There's no word yet on how AEW is handling the incident but Bryan Alvarez noted on Twitter that the company does have a second belt. There has been some fan speculation on AEW not having the belt when they premiere on TNT on Wednesday, October 2 in Washington, DC, due to a reported turnaround time of 6-8 weeks on new title belts, but that shouldn't be an issue if they have that second belt.

The Arby's fast food restaurant chain, which often tweets about WWE and AEW happenings, posted a tweet today and jokingly offered to assist Jericho, making a reference to his band Fozzy.

They wrote, "Hey @IAmJericho, heard some Judas stole your championship belt. We've got plenty of cardboard... want a new one?"

