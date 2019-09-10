- Below is new video of Ronda Rousey encouraging fans to subscribe to her YouTube channel as they approach 500,000 subscribers. Rousey also gives a closer look at the finger injury she suffered while filming Fox's 9-1-1 series. This video was recorded before Rousey got the stitches removed last week. Rousey's channel launched in August 2018 and currently has 434,090 subscribers with 23,611,878 video views.

- WWE Shop has released a new $27.99 "NYC Skyscrapers" t-shirt for The Undertaker ahead of his SmackDown return on tonight's show from Madison Square Garden.

- As noted, WWE has officially announced Cedric Alexander vs. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles for Sunday's Clash of Champions pay-per-view. Styles took to Twitter and issued a warning to Alexander after the match was announced.

He wrote, "Celebrate your night @TheGarden kid. #TheOC's been doing this a longggg time and one night isn't good enough. You have to be better than good. Better than great. To beat me for the #USTitle? You have to be #phenomenal. #WWEClash"

Alexander, who picked up a DQ win over Styles on Monday's RAW from Madison Square Garden, also tweeted a response to the match announcement. He wrote, "#UnitedStatesOfAlexander"

