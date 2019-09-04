- As seen above, Ronda Rousey posted a new YouTube video today and revealed that she got her finger stitches removed. We noted before how Rousey suffered a gruesome finger injury while filming Fox's 9-1-1 series. You can read our original report on the incident by clicking here.

Rousey, who said she almost lost her finger, wrote on Twitter when linking to the new video, "The inevitable bumps on the road to recovery- time to get my stitches out... in hindsight I wish I counted them"

- J Sports in Japan has announced that the English version of WWE SmackDown will begin airing during Saturday mornings on October 5 at 9am. They noted that this will make the show "easier to see" for viewers and said the change is due to SmackDown moving to Fox Friday nights in the United States. The subtitled version will now air at 6pm the following Friday and the highlights show will air at 10pm the following Friday. SmackDown currently airs on Wednesday mornings in Japan.

- Triple H has announced another WWE NXT Road Trip live event tour for Oregon, Washington and British Columbia in October. Superstars being advertised are NXT Champion Adam Cole and the rest of The Undisputed Era, NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream, Io Shirai, Matt Riddle, Bianca Belair, Tyler Breeze, and Mia Yim.

