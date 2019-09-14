The recent decision for WWE to schedule NXT on Wednesday nights in a two-hour time slot on the USA Network starting September 18 certainly has got the wrestling world talking. But, it's without a doubt that NXT has outgrown its original purpose of being a development territory for WWE.

During a recent interview with TV Insider, Alexa Bliss, herself a former talent performing on the yellow brand, is excited for NXT's move to the USA Network

"There are over a 100 talents that are there," she said. "A lot of people we don't see because NXT is a shorter show. You only see three or four matches per show. If you're not featured, you're not going to be on there for a while. I think the show being extended on a bigger stage, it gives the world a view of NXT talent they may have not had before."

Bliss, one half of the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions along with Nikki Cross, also spoke about how she is still a fan of NXT - in particular, one talent who has impressed her.

"Bianca [Blair] is athletic and has a ton of charisma," Bliss said. "I think she is really talented I watched the last TakeOver she was in, and it was incredible. The Forgotten Sons also have a special place in my heart because of Blake, who is one of the most talented people they have in NXT. I really hope NXT going to the USA Network helps showcase that. All three in that group are great. I like to see people who didn't get more opportunities before get an opportunity."

Bliss was also asked about when she moved from NXT to the main roster of WWE and how she struggled, but she recalls it was Charlotte Flair who in particular helped ease the transition.

"She was very welcoming," Bliss said. "She was one of the few that was welcoming. Sarah Amato, who is an incredible coach, has always been crazy helpful. Since my first day she helped me along the way. I'm thankful to stay in contact with her."

At tomorrow's WWE Clash of Champions, Bliss and Cross will defend their WWE Women's Tag Titles against Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. We will have live coverage of the event here at Wrestling Inc.