- Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville are now uploading Damandyz Donuts episodes to their own YouTube channel for the series, which had been uploaded to Mandy's channel. Above and below are the 50 and 51st episodes, featuring behind-the-scenes footage with snacks from an un-named bakery in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and a review of La Plaza De Andres in Bogota, Colombia.

- The pre-show dark match before Sunday's WWE NXT UK TV tapings from the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales saw The Hunt (Primate and Wild Boar) defeat the team of A-Kid and Jack Starz. The post-show dark main event saw Pete Dunne defeat Fabian Aichner.

- RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch took to Twitter this afternoon to hype up tonight's RAW from Baltimore. As noted, Lynch will team with SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley to face WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross in the first-ever non-title Women's Championship Showcase.

"The Man is back on #Raw tonight. Give me a mic, a fight and clear the way," wrote Lynch, who will be returning tonight after being on vacation with fiance Seth Rollins, the current WWE Universal and RAW Tag Team Champion.

