WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch was featured in a handful of "This is SportCenter" commercials that began airing earlier this week.

Stephanie McMahon tweeted out about the videos and wrote, "'The Man' takes over ESPN! Watch Becky Lynch star in TWO of the newest #ThisIsSportsCenter commercials."

In the comments Lynch wrote, "Anymore thoughts on you fighting me in front of lots of people?"

Stephanie wrote back earlier today, letting Lynch she's talking to the wrong person, "I think you have the wrong Boss, Becky Lynch, good luck against Sasha Banks at #ClashOfChampions next Sunday!"

The two have quite a bit of history leading up to this year's WrestleMania, especially after Stephanie decided to suspend Lynch for not seeing a doctor to get clearance on a knee injury prior to her match against Charlotte and Ronda Rousey.