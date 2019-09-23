- As noted, WWE veteran Matt Hardy is celebrating his 45th birthday today. To celebrate, WWE posted the latest episode of WWE Milestones looking at Matt's championship victories. You can see the video above.

- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg revealed on Instagram this weekend that he and Dolph Ziggler had an altercation in Las Vegas this weekend, more than one month after his win over Ziggler at WWE SummerSlam. You can see the video and read our original report on the altercation by clicking here.

In an update, PWInsider reports that people within WWE are expecting the Vegas altercation to lead to a SmackDown FOX appearance by Goldberg. SmackDown will make its FOX Friday night premiere on October 4 from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. There's no word yet on when Goldberg might appear.

- Below is new video of Keith Lee discussing his match with Dominik Dijakovic on this week's WWE NXT episode, which should air during the first hour on the USA Network.

"Why? Why? Why, Keith Lee, did you accept this match? Why? I'll tell you. Match #1, Keith Lee - Dijakovic, double count out. Classic. Match #2, Keith Lee - Dijakovic, Dijakovic gets the W. Classic. This Wednesday, I'll explain through my actions what limitless really is when Keith Lee gets the W, on USA," Lee said.