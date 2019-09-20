Matt Riddle commented on a video that is circulating around of Goldberg and Dolph Ziggler being pulled apart at a Las Vegas Restuarant. His comment was, "Why didn't you try this with me ?? I would have had an even better story for watch along."

During SummerSlam's Watch Along, Riddle shared a story about a tense backstage situation with Goldberg. Before that incident, Riddle called Goldberg the worst pro wrestler in the business and Goldberg even blocked him on Twitter.

While Dolph Ziggler didn't comment yet, earlier today Goldberg shared an article about the video and tweeted, "It's a damn good thing I wasn't still hungry!!"

