- Above, Mandy Rose did a video for Allure, showing off her entire daily makeup routine and talking about being a WWE Superstar.

- NASCAR is running in Charlotte, North Carolina this weekend and had Charlotte Flair narrate the video below to hype up the race. Dana Brooke is also in attendance at the Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Bank of America Roval 400.

We're in Flair Country, USA! Charlotte, North Carolina. That means we had to get @WWE star and @RicFlairNatrBoy's daughter @MsCharlotteWWE to hype you up for the ROVAL race on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/ob8ZScmQqc — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 29, 2019

- Earlier this week it was made official that Renee Young and Booker T would host the upcoming FS1 studio show, airing on Tuesdays at 11 pm ET, beginning November 5. Earlier this month, FOX revealed the WWE on FOX Moving Company truck that will be making stops in cities across the United States. In the clip below, Booker T said "I'm taking over!" as he headed up the production truck to promote this Friday's SmackDown premiere on FOX.