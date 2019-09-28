WWE Hall of Famer Booker T was asked about his thoughts on CM Punk potentially working on WWE Backstage, the FS1 studio show for WWE. As previously reported, CM Punk was reportedly at FOX Studios earlier this week in Los Angeles for a possible on-screen role for WWE Backstage on FS1. The show is currently going to be co-hosted by Renee Young and Booker T, premiering on Tuesday, November 5 at 11 pm ET. The tryout reportedly went well and a possible offer could be made to the former WWE Superstar.

Punk reportedly did some on-camera testing, with Young present at the meeting. Booker T was asked about the prospect of Punk returning, but Booker admitted he knew nothing about the tryout and didn't see him there.

"I know nothing about this at all," Booker said.

Booker was then asked if hypothetically he knew about what was happening, what were his thoughts. Ultimately, Booker sees it as a good thing since fans obviously still want to see him in some capacity.

"Me and Punk, we didn't have beef or anything like that when he was in WWE," Booker began. "I remember when I brought Punk down to Reality of Wrestling when he was a young, young kid. He's a big star now, five years now he's been on a hiatus, he did the MMA thing with UFC. I know he's doing some commentary now with MMA. For him to step back into the world of wrestling is something I never thought I'd see because when CM Punk stepped away, he said, 'I'm done with professional wrestling and I don't want to see a ring again.'

"I don't think it would be a bad thing. It possibly could be a good thing. A lot of fans are still chanting 'CM Punk!' so it's obvious a lot of people still like him. It's obvious a lot of people still want to support CM Punk. The thing is you know if you come back in one capacity, you're going to get the itch. Your gonna want to get back in there and test yourself. I always said I was in my best in my 40s, right now, CM Punk 40, 41? He still has some fumes left in the tank. Can CM Punk still come out and give fans a ride? Of course."

