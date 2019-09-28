As previously reported, CM Punk was at FOX Studios earlier this week in Los Angeles for a possible on-screen role for WWE Backstage on FS1. The show is currently going to be co-hosted by Renee Young and Booker T, premiering on Tuesday, November 5 at 11 pm ET.

Punk reportedly did some on-camera testing, with Young present at the meeting. FOX has experimented with different versions of the show and how it will be presented, ranging from 3-5 personalities hosting a panel discussion. A final decision on the format had not been agreed on as of earlier this week.

In an update on this morning's Wrestling Observer Radio, the feeling is that Punk's tryout went well and he'll probably get an offer to join the show.

FOX will be taping the series each week, not WWE. Punk would technically be working for FOX and not WWE, if he signs on to be a part of the show. Dave Meltzer speculated that WWE may not want to put up a fight if FOX is interested in Punk, and that it also keeps him away from AEW.

In regards to AEW, Meltzer said he was told by AEW that they would never work with Punk after his interview with ESPN in July. In that interview, Punk was negative about AEW when asked about his relationship with the company. He reiterated previous comments on talking with AEW, but nothing coming from those talks. He also noted that AEW loves to talk about him a lot, and that they had made him an offer over text.

"I know they [AEW] like to talk about me a lot," Punk said. "If I text Matt Jackson, 'Hey, have a great show tonight,' which I did when they had their big show in Vegas, that somehow turns into Tony Khan telling people he has a great relationship with me. I've said in the past I've talked to them, but nothing ever came of anything.

"...The last thing I got -- I got a text from Cody [Rhodes]. And again, I almost don't even know how to reply to them sometimes, because if I reply, they do interviews and are like, 'Oh yeah, I just talked to Punk.' I'm kind of damned if I do, damned if I don't. I always think if somebody wants to do business with me, they can come talk to me. Texting offers isn't really a way to do good business, at least."

It was also speculated by Meltzer that Punk would be interested in returning to WWE as a wrestler if he were to receive a deal similar to Brock Lesnar or Bill Goldberg.