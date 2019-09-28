- Above is AEW Backstage Interviewer Alicia Atout's latest vlog, featuring Rosa Mendes, Nigel McGuinness, Elijah Burke, and Renee Michelle.

- As noted, AEW and DC Comics are collaborating for a comic series. Below is the latest image of Brandi Rhodes.

- NWA tweeted out a tease of a new title "coming soon." Early speculation is that it could be the NWA Television Title. Earlier this month, NWA President Billy Corgan announced the promotion would begin producing its own TV series out of Atlanta, Georgia. The first tapings will be on September 30 and October 1.