The #1 contender for the WWE Universal Championship, Braun Strowman, was a guest on the Notsam Wrestling Podcast last week. As heard above, Strowman took a moment during the interview to detail what he thinks about Bray Wyatt's new character, "The Fiend".

"Bray is one of my closest friends inside and outside of the business," Strowman began. "It's great to have him back. He got in a pretty weird place for a while with what was going on character-wise, and he literally went into the drawing board and started from scratch. We went for a while without even talking because he went so deep into this character; he shut himself out from the world. I remember watching the very first episode of the Firefly Funhouse and was thinking, 'What the hell is this? Bray, what are you doing?' But the more I watched, I couldn't turn away from it. It was so intriguing what he was doing, and then they brought 'The Fiend' out and I was like, 'Alright, it's unbelievable.'"

Strowman has nothing but high praise for Wyatt inside and outside the ring, mentioning how much of a mentor Wyatt was when he first started traveling with WWE. Their bond has become so strong that Wyatt even named Strowman as the godfather to the son he has with Jojo, Knash.

"Bray's mind - he is so talented in this industry, phenomenal in the ring, probably the best damn guy on the microphone going, let's be for real," Braun said. "There's a lot of guys that can talk but when you give Bray Wyatt free reign on the microphone, it's hard to keep up with him. Just his mind for this business and for entertainment [is impressive]. He thought all about this character on his own and it's just like, it blows my mind. But at the same time, it's just so good to have him back.

"He's so amazing behind the scenes for moral in the locker room. He's a locker room leader; he's one of the top guys in the company," Braun continued. "It's good to have him back. Him and Jojo just had a son named Knash, and I've been lucky - Bray asked me to be the godfather. It's really cool, man. It's awesome to have him back to the live events so we can go back to the towns again. He taught me the business. When I came in, that was it. I drove Bray around and he talked and taught me the business. He taught me how to book hotels, he taught me where to eat, how to do everything on the road, because I had no idea. I will forever be indebted to that man. He's my brother."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the Notsam Wrestling Podcast with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Peter Bahi contributed to this article.