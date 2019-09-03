- Above is video of Ali backstage at tonight's WWE SmackDown before his King of the Ring quarterfinal tournament match against Elias. Ali said heart is what got him to where he's at, and he doesn't believe Elias has any. Ali also praised Buddy Murphy, who he defeated in a KOTR match last week.

"When you're talking about King of the Ring, momentum is so important," Ali said. "I won't lie, before my match last week with Buddy Murphy, I didn't know if I had that, but Buddy did. He went to war with Roman Reigns, he actually won a match against Daniel Bryan. But somehow, some way I dug deep and I found heart. Heart is what got me here to the WWE, heart's what's going to get me through the King of the Ring tournament, and heart is something I don't think Elias has."

- WWE has announced Mike Kanellis vs. Tony Nese for tonight's WWE 205 Live episode from Norfolk, Virginia. As noted, Lince Dorado vs. Humberto Carrillo was previously announced for tonight's show.

- As noted, last night's WWE RAW featured a new "Firefly Fun House" segment where Bray Wyatt confirmed the Hell In a Cell rumors on how he will challenge for the WWE Universal Title. You can read our report on that segment at this link.

Wyatt took to Twitter after the segment and wrote, "Yo, Bray looks jacked. Pass it on"

