- As seen above, 2K and WWE have released Kevin Owens' entrance in the WWE 2K20 video game. The game is scheduled to be released internationally on October 22 PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows.

- We noted earlier this summer how the El Segundo Brewing Company in El Segundo, California saw a boost in sales and requests for their Broken Skull IPA beer following the RAW Reunion and beer bash segment with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin. That same week the brewery noted on Facebook that they received hundreds, if not thousands, of inquiries about where fans can purchase Stone Cold's signature adult beverage. They also revealed plans to increase distribution to the demand and exposure from RAW. Austin also talked about how the RAW Reunion appearance helped his brand of beer.

The brewery recently announced on their website that they are planning "an invasion" for next year. They also revealed that Austin's beer will be shipped to stores in the New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts area later this month. Below is the full announcement:

Broken Skull Cans Listen up! We're planning an invasion in 2020. If you'd like Broken Skull in your area, talk to the people at the stores you buy beer at, let them know that you want some Broken Skull, and have them talk to their distributors! If you live in the New York, New Jersey or Massachusetts area, we are shipping beer to your states on 9/19! Beer will be available week of 9/30 in MA and week of 10/14 in NY and NJ. Check out the map here to see where you can find Broken Skull near you! And be sure to call your beer store to find out when it will be in stock. If you are a prospective distributor, please send us an email at [email protected]

- The WWE WrestleMania 35 Kickoff pre-show has been named as a finalist for the Emerging Platform award in the 2019 Streamys Brand Awards. The Kickoff was nominated for airing in Virtual Reality through the NextVR app.

The synopsis for the Emerging Platform award reads like this: "Innovative advertising on new digital platforms and mediums, including VR and immersive video, voice and A.I., digital audio and podcast reads, and new social video platforms"

Other nominees for this award are the #findyourmagic campaign used for Universal's "The House with a Clock in Its Walls" movie, Jimmy Fallon's "Tell Me a Joke" with Amazon Alexa, the Smule Duet with Natasha Bedingfield for MTV's The Hills: New Beginnings, and the Tasty x eko campaign with Wal-Mart and BuzzFeed.

Winners of the 2019 Streamys Brand Awards will be announced on Wednesday, September 11 at 5pm ET from the IAB NewFronts West conference at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles.

WWE re-tweeted this promo for the awards: