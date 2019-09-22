Looks like fans will get a chance to see more of Brock Lesnar in the coming months as WWE is now advertising him for the October 11 episode of SmackDown, which will feature the first night of the WWE Draft in Las Vegas. The draft will continue the following Monday on RAW.

Lesnar is also scheduled to appear on the October 25 episode of SmackDown in Kansas City, Missouri.

Earlier this week, Lesnar showed up on SmackDown to challenge WWE Champion Kofi Kingston for the title on October 4, when WWE heads over to FOX.

Below is the updated WWE TV schedule for Lesnar.

* September 30 (RAW - Phoenix, Arizona)

* October 4 (SmackDown - Los Angeles, California)

* October 11 (SmackDown - Las Vegas, Nevada)

* October 25 (SmackDown - Kansas City, Missouri)

* November 15 (SmackDown - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) - Advertised by the venue, Wells Fargo Center.

