AAA announced today that former UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez will be making his U.S. debut as a AAA luchadore at their "Invading NY" event in the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on the eve of Mexican Independence Day, Sunday, September 15th, at 6 p.m. Velasquez will team with Psycho Clown & Brian Cage to face Texano Jr., Taurus & Scorpion King.

Also announced was a AAA Tag Team Title match with The Lucha Bros (Pentagon Jr. & Fenix) defending their titles against LAX (Santana & Ortiz).

Matches previously announced for the show include Tessa Blanchard defending the AAA Reina de Reinas title against Taya, while Blue Demon Jr. will face Dr. Wagner Jr.

"We are thrilled to bring the most popular Lucha Libre legends to fans in the Hulu Theater at MSG," said Dorian Roldán, Director General of Lucha Libre AAA. He added, "Every seat is so close to the action in the ring that fans are sure to personally experience the excitement and energy of AAA at its best."

As we previously reported, Impact will be partnering with AAA for the event. Impact will provide guest stars for the show, as well as marketing and logistical support for the production.

Tickets are now on sale at the box offices or online in Spanish or English at luchalibreaaausa.com, or at ticketmaster.com, or msg.com. The event will be available live, on pay-per-view worldwide, on FITE TV.