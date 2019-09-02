When it comes to big events, AAA has been known to include talent from other promotions. They did that at Triplemania with AEW and Impact, and now they will be working with the latter for another one. AAA and Impact announced an official partnership between the two for AAA"s New York show inside Madison Square Garden.

In a press release, Impact stated a huge talent exchange will be utilized for the special night on September 15th.

"IMPACT Wrestling and Lucha Libre AAA have been strong partners for many years and this event marks a significant milestone in our collaboration to bring fans dream matches featuring the best international talent from both organizations," said Ed Nordholm, Chief Corporate Officer of Anthem Sports & Entertainment and president of IMPACT Wrestling. "For over 50 years, Madison Square Garden has hosted some of the biggest events in the world. It is an honor to team up with Lucha Libre AAA for this monumental show to present the best of Mexican professional wrestling in this legendary venue."

Currently scheduled for the event is Tessa Blanchard defending the Reina de Reinas (Queen of the Queens) Championship against Taya Valkyrie. Another match scheduled is Blue Demon Jr. and Dr. Wagner Jr. in a grudge match. Additionally, UFC star Cain Velasquez has been announced for the show. No other matches or talent have been announced.

"We are thrilled to bring the most popular Lucha Libre legends to fans in the Hulu Theater at MSG," said Dorian Roldán, Director General of Lucha Libre AAA. "The Hulu Theater seating offers our fans the kind of exciting, personal experience they expect from AAA."

In addition to the partnership, the event will be showcased on Anthem's Fight Network. Impact will also be providing their marketing services and logistical support for the event. There will also be a behind-the-scenes diary documentary on Velasquez, courtesy of FN Originals.

Originally scheduled for the main Madison Square Garden stage, AAA's event recently moved to the Hulu Theater, which can hold about 5,600 fans. Regarding the event being moved, Roldán stated, "We want to ensure the quality of the experience for our New York area fans and the Hulu Theater offers the kind of setting in keeping with many AAA extravaganzas. Every seat is up close to the action and less than 177 feet from the ring, so our fans will have the kind of exciting, personal experience they expect from AAA."

Following Invading NY, AAA will run the Forum in Los Angeles on Sunday, October 13th.

Tickets are now on sale for both the New York and the Los Angeles events and may be purchased at the box offices or online in Spanish or English at luchalibreaaausa.com, ticketmaster.com or MSG.com. Both events will be available on pay-per-view live worldwide on FITE, or from all cable and satellite TV providers on pay-per-view.