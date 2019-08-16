AAA officially announced that their "Invading NY" event on Sunday, September 15th will be held at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, and not at the Garden itself. The Hulu Theater has a capacity of about 5,600, while the Garden can seat up to 20,500 fans.

It was also announced that Tessa will defend her Reina de Reinas (Queen of the Queens) Championship against former champion, Taya, while AAA legends Blue Demon Jr. and Dr. Wagner Jr. will clash in a grudge match. Blue Demon Jr. will be putting his mask on the line against Dr. Wagner Jr.'s hair.

"We are thrilled to bring the most popular Lucha Libre legends to fans in the Hulu Theater at MSG," said Dorian Roldán, Director General of Lucha Libre AAA.

Regarding the event being moved to the Hulu Theater, Roldán added, "We want to ensure the quality of the experience for our New York area fans and the Hulu Theater offers the kind of setting in keeping with many AAA extravaganzas. Every seat is up close to the action and less than 177 feet from the ring, so our fans will have the kind of exciting, personal experience they expect from AAA."

Current ticket holders will be guaranteed a new seat assignment of equal or greater value than the seat they already purchased.

Following Invading NY, AAA will run the Forum in Los Angeles on Sunday, October 13th.

Tickets are now on sale for both the New York and the Los Angeles events and may be purchased at the box offices or online in Spanish or English at luchalibreaaausa.com, ticketmaster.com or MSG.com. Both events will be available on pay-per-view live worldwide on FITE, or from all cable and satellite TV providers on pay-per-view.