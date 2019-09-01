Chris Jericho defeated Adam Page at last night's AEW All Out to become the first-ever AEW World Champion. Near the end of the match Jericho landed the judas effect (spinning back elbow) to Page's head for the pinfall victory.

Earlier today, Jericho took a photo with his newly won title and commented, "I am the champion my friend." A play on Queen's "We Are the Champions."

Adam Page also just posted a photo from the event of him riding to the ring on a horse.

While he didn't comment specifically about the loss, Page wrote, "Can't nobody tell me nothin. #CowboyS---"

PAC interrupted Page's post-All Out media scrum and threw a water bottle at him, likely leading to Page's next feud.