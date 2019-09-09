- On his podcast, Chris Jericho noted that his "A little bit of the bubbly" line was inspired by the movie, Dumb & Dumber. Jim Carrey had said the line in the scene about at the 4:15 mark.

- Jericho also said that he filmed some segments with LAX, Ortiz & Santana, following All Out last Saturday night, adding to speculation that LAX will be Jericho's mystery partners against The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega on AEW's debut on TNT.

- Face 2 Face Wrestling School CEO Richard Borger has just officially announced a show on the island of Barbados, which is set for November 16th and 17th. The event, titled Bruggadown Barbados, is set to become a bi-annual event for the island with the first day featuring a Meet and Greet as well as an exclusive VIP Beach Party and the second day featuring the live show. The announcement comes after the signing of an exclusive deal for wrestling on the island over the next several years. When asked about if the show would be student based, Richard stated that students would be on the card, but that there were clear headliners signed. The first 2 matches announced are:

* Jack Swagger vs. Impact Wrestling Champion Brian Cage

* Evan Bourne vs. PJ Black

Other notable names scheduled for the show include Ryback, Taya Valkyrie, Aron Stevens (f.k.a. Damien Sandow) and Simon Grimm (f.k.a. Simon Gotch), who have opponents yet to be named. WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long will be the acting General Manager, Melissa Santos will be ring announcing and Adam Rose will lead the play by play team.

The card will feature 8 matches and be held at the Garfield Sobers Gymnasium, with a capacity of just over 5000. We will be the exclusive media outlet for North America. There will be special travel packages made available for the event as well, which will be announced soon through Wrestling Inc. and the school's website.

Information and updates for the event can be found at face2facewrestling.com/barbados.