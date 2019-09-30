On this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, it will be The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and two mystery partners.

AEW announced earlier today that Jericho's partners will be revealed on tomorrow night's Countdown to AEW Dynamite at 8 pm ET on TNT. In the video below, Jericho called for his partners, but both were blurred out, although they did look like Santana & Ortiz (fka Impact Wrestling's LAX).

Earlier this month, Jericho mentioned that he filmed some segments with Santana & Ortiz, following All Out, adding to speculation that they will be Jericho's mystery partners.



Below is the current lineup for AEW's TV debut:

* Adam Page vs. PAC

* Jon Moxley appears live

* Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara

* The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and two mystery partners

* Nyla Rose vs. Riho to crown the first-ever AEW Women's Champion

* MJF vs. Brandon Cutler