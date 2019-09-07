As it was reported yesterday, Matt Hardy posted a video parody of the AEW stolen belt situation.

The AEW title was stolen when AEW Champion Chris Jericho was eating at a LongHorn Steakhouse in Tallahassee, Florida on Sunday.

Today, Matt Hardy clarified that he wasn't making fun of the AEW Champion. He explained, "For the record, I am not making fun of Chris Jericho. "I just saw an opportunity to make a cute parody of last week's wacky events & remind people of how entertaining I can be. Chris is a great friend & is an industry master of evolution & reaction. ENJOY!"

Tonight Jericho responded to the video, "I loved it! It was OUTSTEEEEEENDING!!!!"

