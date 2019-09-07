Matt Hardy took some time out of his date night with wife Reby Hardy to tease Chris Jericho about losing the AEW Championship.

Hardy posted the above video on his YouTube channel. In the video, Hardy walks out of a LongHorn Steakhouse restaurant with a missing belt.

"Just had a wonderful date night with my beautiful wife here at a very classy restaurant as you can... Hold up (runs back inside the restaurant and grabs his belt) that son of a b---h tried to steal my belt. Reby, where's our limousine?"

As it was noted earlier this week, the AEW Championship was stolen on Sunday while Chris Jericho was eating at a LongHorn Steakhouse in Tallahassee, Florida. The title was later found along the side of the road.