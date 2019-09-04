As noted earlier today, AEW tweeted that the case of the stolen World Title belt had been solved. They thanked the Tallahassee Police Department and that was it. Chris Jericho had the title stolen from him while eating dinner at a Longhorn Steakhouse in Tallahassee, Florida on Sunday.

It's interesting to note that AEW's tweet thanking the TPD and saying "case solved" has been deleted.

Jeff Burlew, reporter for the Tallahassee Democrat, noted on Twitter that the TPD did recover the belt earlier this morning after someone turned it in at police HQ. The person reported that they found the title belt along the side of the road. It was also noted that the title was valued at almost $30,000.

Burlew added, "No arrests have been made in the theft of @IAmJericho's championship belt, which was recovered today. Investigators with @TallyPD are asking anyone with information to call them at (850) 891-4200 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS."

As seen below, Burlew noted in another tweet that the belt was stolen at around 5:30pm on Sunday, but Jericho didn't report it stolen for almost two more hours.

Breaking: @TallyPD announces it did in fact recover @IAmJericho's championship belt earlier today. Someone turned it in at headquarters after reporting finding it along the side of the road. The golden belt was valued at nearly $30,000. — Jeffrey Burlew (@JeffBurlew) September 4, 2019

No arrests have been made in the theft of @IAmJericho's championship belt, which was recovered today. Investigators with @TallyPD are asking anyone with information to call them at (850) 891-4200 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/UMZFNmd419 — Jeffrey Burlew (@JeffBurlew) September 4, 2019