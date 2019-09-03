As noted, AEW World Champion Chris Jericho had his title belt stolen on Sunday while eating dinner at a Longhorn Steakhouse in Tallahassee, Florida, just hours after defeating Adam Page to win the title in the main event of AEW's All Out pay-per-view. We have full details on the incident, what police are calling Grand Theft, at this link and this link.

The AEW Twitter account posted a video of Jericho addressing the situation this evening, like only he can. Jericho promised to launch a "worldwide investigation using the top private investigators" to get to the bottom of the theft.

"I'm AEW Champion Chris Jericho and unfortunately, less than 24 hours after I became the first AEW Champion, with blood streaming down my face after one of the hardest matches I've ever had in my life, some low life scumbag committed grand larceny and robbed me of the AEW Championship. Now, as I sit here in my beautiful mansion, I'm just imagining what I would do to that son of a b---h if he was here right now," Jericho said.

He continued, "I'm launching a worldwide investigation, using the top private investigators in the world today, to find out who committed this crime. Trust me, as the AEW Champion, I promise to regain and restore and find and reclaim the AEW Championship, and once again give you another reason to finally give me the 'thank you' that I deserve. You're welcome."

You can see the full promo below: