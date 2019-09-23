- As seen above, the latest episode of Sheamus' Celtic Warrior Workouts from his YouTube channel features a Sumo Slam workout from his recent trip to Tokyo, Japan. Sheamus was in Tokyo this past week for Paddy Power's Japan Slam for the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

He wrote on YouTube with the video, "WWE Superstar Sheamus aka The Celtic Warrior here... The Rugby World Cup is nigh and Ireland are going to be there, in Japan, with very good odds on bringing home the gold. So, like any other proud Irishman I was looking-out for any means to hitch a free ride to Tokyo. Thankfully Paddy Power came along and offered me the chance to head to RWC2019 and also get to hang-out with the likes of Irish Rugby giant Donncha O'Callaghan and legendary Irish Jockey Ruby Walsh. But, there was a catch... That's right, Paddy Power didn't become the biggest Bookmaker on the planet offering free-rides to lads like meself, Donncha & Ruby. We would have to sing for our supper and partake in Paddy's Japan Slam! In short, we'd have to do a number of Tokyo-themed challenges and survive our way to the Ireland V Scotland match and beyond. Thankfully, the first challenge was a Sumo Wrestling set-up, I'd have an early advantage over the other boys but they teamed-me-up with wee Ruby Walsh so I knew I'd have my work cut-out. But hey, I've always said I am up for a... Brave Change."

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in San Francisco for this week's Main Event episode:

* Cesaro vs. Zack Ryder

* Heath Slater and Titus O'Neil vs. Eric Young and Mojo Rawley

We have spoilers from this week's Main Event episode at this link.

- WWE finally posted a preview for tonight's post-RAW episode of WWE Photo Shoot, featuring Christian. You can see the brief preview below.

The synopsis for the thirty-minute episode reads like this: "At last Christian's on his own … episode of Photo Shoot! Captain Charisma shares UNREAL stories and never-before-seen footage with the Peeps!"