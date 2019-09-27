It was speculated in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that if CM Punk does return to pro wrestling, it will be for WWE.

There's an impression from WWE that they believe he wants back in the company, but right now it's nothing that they are counting on happening.

Regarding Punk and AEW, the Observer noted how he did receive an opening offer from AEW a while back, but then made himself scarce and was negative toward the company during the interview with Marc Raimondi of ESPN back in July. It looks like there has been no contact between AEW and Punk since then.

We noted earlier this summer how Punk's representative went to FOX to try and push Punk as a co-host of the new "WWE Backstage" studio show on FS1. WWE was not interested in Punk for that role. The Observer also noted the feeling that even though WWE went after Punk fairly hard in the lawsuit with Dr. Amann, costing him a dollar amount in the seven figures, WWE is still the place that he feels he can make the most money.

Punk appeared at Starrcast III last month and was asked if he would take the call and have a conversation if Vince McMahon or Triple H called him. He said he's open to speaking to anyone, but he won't be the one reaching out.

"I wouldn't not talk to them," Punk said. "On what planet, in what other business does somebody suspend somebody else, and then they don't come and get them after the suspension. Like, why is it up to me? It's just a weird situation, but that being said, I'm over it. I've been over it for a very long time, it's in the past. I'm 40 years old and I try to be as zen and wise as I possibly can be. ... I'll have a conversation with anybody. But it's nothing—like, I'm not calling them, but if they're like, 'Oh, hey,' I mean, I'll talk to you. See what you got to say, but it better be good. I think I had a pretty good career, I don't think there's anything left that I need to accomplish."

Punk, who turns 41 next month, left WWE in 2014 and has not officially wrestled a match since then.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

