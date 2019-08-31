Earlier today, CM Punk did a two hour interview at Starrcast III in Chicago where he spoke on numerous topics surrounding his career. During the conversation, Punk was asked about his plans regarding WWE or AEW, and if he'd even consider returning to WWE after leaving in 2014.

Punk was asked outright if he plans to come back and if it's still weird that fans ask if he's ever returning to pro wrestling.

"No, I don't think it's weird, Punk said. "It's a testament to what I have done and the mark I've left on a business, and I think that's pretty cool. 'When are you coming back?' is always a lot better question than 'When are you going the f--- away?' And trust me, people ask that all the time, so it's a nice healthy balance of both."

Punk was then asked about the rumors of going to AEW, showing up at tonight's All Out, or his possible co-hosting gig with FS1 as WWE looks to start an in-studio show when they move to FOX.

"I mean none of it's—I'm not gonna be anywhere," Punk laughed. "[AJ Lee] was in Los Angeles for like a week, week and a half, so I haven't seen her in a minute, so I'm gonna be hanging out with her tonight. I hate to burst anyone's bubble, I'm sorry."

It's immediately brought up that Punk could just be working the fans with that reason. Punk laughed it off saying he doesn't have time for working people, and wasn't into it when others did it to him.

"That's the nature of the beast, right?" Punk responded. "That's the good thing and the bad thing about pro wrestling. Because a lot of people will talk s---, then you see them in person and be like, 'Hey,' and they're like 'Oh, I was workin' ya, brother!" and you're like, 'F--- you, get the f--- out of here.' I don't got time for that s---."

Punk was then asked if Vince McMahon or Triple H called him, would he take the call and have a conversation with them. Punk replied he's open to speak with anyone, but he's not going to be the one reaching out to people. He noted earlier in the interview that when he was suspended for not returning due to needing a break to heal up, he had reached out to WWE to see what the next steps were, and didn't hear anything back from them.

"I wouldn't not talk to them," Punk said. "On what planet, in what other business does somebody suspend somebody else, and then they don't come and get them after the suspension. Like, why is it up to me? It's just a weird situation, but that being said, I'm over it. I've been over it for a very long time, it's in the past. I'm 40 years old and I try to be as zen and wise as I possibly can be. ... I'll have a conversation with anybody. But it's nothing—like, I'm not calling them, but if they're like, 'Oh, hey,' I mean, I'll talk to you. See what you got to say, but it better be good. I think I had a pretty good career, I don't think there's anything left that I need to accomplish."

