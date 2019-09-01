- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring Tag Team Champions going one-on-one in the ring. The video was based off of the WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman meeting at WWE Clash of Champions on September 15 for the WWE Universal Championship.

- At the end of this past Tuesday's SmackDown, Daniel Bryan headed to the ring to disown Rowan for him having anything to do with the attack a few weeks ago on Roman Reigns. As Bryan got into the ring, Reigns immediately hit him with a spear. Bryan has since released a statement about what happened.

Roman Reigns speared me last week and I understand his frustration. I know how it looks. I know a lot of people don't like me and I know I seem guilty by association, but that doesn't make me a liar. Erick Rowan is the one to blame and I have had nothing to do with this. Therefore, I still deserve an apology from Roman Reigns.

- As per tradition, Triple H posed with a number of NXT UK stars (Tyler Bate, WWE UK Champion WALTER, NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray, and NXT Tag Team Champions Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster) after yesterday's NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff (full results here). Triple H also commented after the show finished up, "The pride, passion, and athleticism of the Superstars. The energy, power, and noise from an amazing crowd. The support everyone has showed for this brand. THANK YOU Cardiff!"