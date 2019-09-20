- Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week, featuring SmackDown Tag Team Champions Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder of The Revival plugging their win over The New Day at WWE Clash of Champions this past Sunday.

"The WWE Universe, you're welcome. You're welcome. The Revival finally has saved you from the pancake batter, the lathered WWE Tag Team Championships on SmackDown, and now you've got Tag Team Champions you can be proud of, and that's The Revival," Dawson said. He later continued, "We make history. The first tag team to ever hold the WWE NXT Tag Team Championships, the RAW Tag Team Championships and the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, and you are now welcome. Top Guys out."

- WWE stock was up 0.84% today, closing at $73.65 per share. Today's high was $73.88 and the low was $72.63.

- Daniel Bryan worked as a babyface during his loss to WWE Champion Kofi Kingston in the main event of today's WWE live event from Manila, The Philippines. Bryan came out to a huge babyface reaction and worked more as a face than he has in the past year or so, according to two correspondents in attendance. Bryan also shook Kofi's hands a few times and raised his arm after the match, getting the crowd to give it up once again for Kofi. Another correspondent noted that the match went almost 20 minutes and while Bryan worked as a babyface, he's still not doing the "Yes!" chants.

Below are a few shots from the match, which also saw Kofi work as a babyface. You can read our report from the Manila live event by clicking here.

