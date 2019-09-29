Matt Taven announced at yesterday's ROH Death Before Dishonor: Fallout TV tapings that he would be staying with Ring of Honor. His contract was set to expire on October 1.

In regards to his new contract, it was reported on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that Taven's contract starts out at double the highest paid wrestler in NXT, and can end up being about triple by the end of it.

Ultimately, staying with ROH would obviously be a better financial move while also working less dates.

WWE was reportedly interested in the former ROH World Champion, but Dave Meltzer reported the difference in the two deals was "ridiculous."

Taven dropped the ROH World Championship to Rush over the weekend at Death Before Dishonor.