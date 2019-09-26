As noted earlier today, Monday's WWE RAW season premiere from Phoenix will see the new red brand announce team introduced - Vic Joseph, Dio Maddin and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler. The new SmackDown team will feature Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Renee Young, who currently call RAW.

Lawler has called RAW action in the past but this is a major move for Joseph and Maddin, who currently call the WWE 205 Live show with Aiden English.

Maddin, who was known as WWE NXT Superstar Brennan Williams until recently, took to Twitter and said he's looking forward to entertaining the fans on RAW.

"Haha what the heck. Excited, nervous, and extremely blessed to have been given this opportunity. Not sure if I deserve it but I'm going to run with this ball until the wheels fall off. I'm looking forward to entertaining you," Maddin wrote.

Joseph also reacted to the news on Twitter and called it a dream come true.

He wrote, "I have never been more excited, nervous, prepared for anything in my life! Truly a dream come true! #RAW"

You can see their tweets below:

